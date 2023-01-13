Fed officials have been leaning toward a 25bp rate hike at the January 31/ February 1 meeting. Probably more of the same from these two later.

10:00am US ET (1500 GMT) Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari

  • gives welcome remarks and participates in fireside chat on the economic challenges facing the manufacturing sector before virtual 2023 Regional Economic Conditions Conference

10:20am US ET (1520 GMT) Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker

  • speaks on the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia Economic Outlook Survey, and participates in panel of regional business leaders on the economic trends that will impact Greater Philadelphia
