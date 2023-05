It's a busy Monday coming for Federal Reserve speakers:

All the times listed below are US Eastern time.

Bostic is speaking at:

0730 on CNBC

1400 on Bloomberg TV

1500 to other media

Goolsbee at 0830 on CNBC

Kashkari at 0915 as part of a discussion group

Barkin at 1230 at a Fed Atlanta event

Cook at 1700, a commencement address at UC Berkeley