Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members opining today:

1345 GMT, 0845 US Eastern time

  • Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks virtually before the Global Interdependence Center "Ukraine: One Year Later – Session I: Monetary Policy and Market Implications" event in Sarasota, Fla

1830 GMT, 1330 US Eastern time

  • Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives in-person presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before hybrid Greater Jackson County Chamber luncheon

2100 GMT, 1600 US Eastern time

  • Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook gives welcome remarks before the Sadie Collective Research Reception, in Washington

2300 GMT, 1800 US Eastern time (this is Asia morning Friday)

  • Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks in person before the Financial Executives International Northeast Ohio Chapter
Mester is up twice on Thursday