Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members opining today:
1345 GMT, 0845 US Eastern time
- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks virtually before the Global Interdependence Center "Ukraine: One Year Later – Session I: Monetary Policy and Market Implications" event in Sarasota, Fla
1830 GMT, 1330 US Eastern time
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives in-person presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before hybrid Greater Jackson County Chamber luncheon
2100 GMT, 1600 US Eastern time
- Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook gives welcome remarks before the Sadie Collective Research Reception, in Washington
2300 GMT, 1800 US Eastern time (this is Asia morning Friday)
- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks in person before the Financial Executives International Northeast Ohio Chapter
Mester is up twice on Thursday