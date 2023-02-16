Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members opining today:

1345 GMT, 0845 US Eastern time

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks virtually before the Global Interdependence Center "Ukraine: One Year Later – Session I: Monetary Policy and Market Implications" event in Sarasota, Fla

1830 GMT, 1330 US Eastern time

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives in-person presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before hybrid Greater Jackson County Chamber luncheon

2100 GMT, 1600 US Eastern time

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook gives welcome remarks before the Sadie Collective Research Reception, in Washington

2300 GMT, 1800 US Eastern time (this is Asia morning Friday)

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks in person before the Financial Executives International Northeast Ohio Chapter

Mester is up twice on Thursday