We should get more comments from this lot on how the run up in inflation has impacted their thoughts on rate cuts ahead. Bostic has already been vocal on higher for longer in recent weeks.

1700 / 1300 Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid speaks on the economic and monetary policy outlook before the Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference hosted by Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Kansas State University

1830 / 1430 Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks and participates in moderated conversation on "Housing" before the Confronting America's Housing Crisis: Solutions for the 21st Century Symposium

1930 /1530 Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks before hybrid 2024 Fintech Conference: the Evolution of Fintech - AI, Payments and Financial Inclusion" hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, the Lam Larsen FinTech Initiative

Times above are GMT / US Eastern time