We had the bombshell from Waller earlier:
- US dollar rising as Fed's Waller pushes back against market euphoria
- Fed's Waller - November FOMC statement designed to signal potential step down to 50
- Fed's Waller dismisses US CPI report as 'just one data point', markets 'way out in front'
More Fed talking heads due:
- 1630 GMT Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard participates in discussion on the economic outlook hosted by Blomberg News, in Washington
- 2330 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams serves as moderator and participates in a discussion before the Economic Club of New York 115th Anniversary Celebration Dinner, in New York