It looks like Daly and Mester, scheduled to speak at the same time, are most likely to be making remarks pertinent to traders given the topics of what's coming up.
- 1400 GMT/1000 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Vice Chair for supervision Michael Barr speaks on "Bank Capital" before the Bipartisan Party Center
- 1500 GMT/1100 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in fireside chat hosted by the Brookings Institution Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy
- 1500 GMT/1100 Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks virtually on the economic and policy outlook before the University of California, San Diego 2023 Economics Roundtable Lecture Series: "An Update from the Federal Reserve with Loretta Mester"
- 1600 GMT/1200 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in "National and Metro Atlanta Economies" armchair conversation before the Cobb Chamber of Commerce Marquee Monday event