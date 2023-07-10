It looks like Daly and Mester, scheduled to speak at the same time, are most likely to be making remarks pertinent to traders given the topics of what's coming up.

1400 GMT/1000 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Vice Chair for supervision Michael Barr speaks on "Bank Capital" before the Bipartisan Party Center

1500 GMT/1100 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in fireside chat hosted by the Brookings Institution Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy

1500 GMT/1100 Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks virtually on the economic and policy outlook before the University of California, San Diego 2023 Economics Roundtable Lecture Series: "An Update from the Federal Reserve with Loretta Mester"

1600 GMT/1200 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in "National and Metro Atlanta Economies" armchair conversation before the Cobb Chamber of Commerce Marquee Monday event