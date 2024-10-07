It's a packed agenda of Fed speakers this week. Getting us started Monday are:

1700/1300 Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman participates in conversation before the Independent Bankers Association of Texas Annual Convention

1750/1350 Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in a moderated question-and-answer session before the Bank Holding Company Association (BHCA) Fall Seminar

2200/1800 Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic moderates "Dynamic Business of Professional Sports" conversation before the Atlanta Fed's Leading Voice Series, in Atlanta, Ga

2230/1830 Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem speaks on the U.S. economy and monetary policy and participates in moderated conversation before the Money Marketeers of New York University Inc

Times above are GMT / US Eastern time format.

The next Fed meeting, November 6 and 7, is not until after the US election.

The latest data suggests a 25bp rate cut, not a 50 as many were assuming.

AI image

Federal Reserve Chair Powell is scheduled to speak this week.