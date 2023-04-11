Regional Federal Reserve Bank Presidents coming up ahead:

1330 US Eastern time (1830 GMT) Chicago's Austan Goolsbee speaks before hybrid Economic Club of Chicago Forum Luncheon

1800 US Eastern time (2300 GMT - that is into the Asian Wednesday morning) Philadelphia's Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the Wharton Initiative on Financial Policy and Regulation

1930 US Eastern time (0030 GMT on Wednesday, 12 April 2023) Minneapolis' Neel Kashkari participates in moderated town-hall event before the Montana State University College of Business and Entrepreneurship Town Hall

All of those should bring pertinent comments.