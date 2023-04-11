Regional Federal Reserve Bank Presidents coming up ahead:
- 1330 US Eastern time (1830 GMT) Chicago's Austan Goolsbee speaks before hybrid Economic Club of Chicago Forum Luncheon
- 1800 US Eastern time (2300 GMT - that is into the Asian Wednesday morning) Philadelphia's Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the Wharton Initiative on Financial Policy and Regulation
- 1930 US Eastern time (0030 GMT on Wednesday, 12 April 2023) Minneapolis' Neel Kashkari participates in moderated town-hall event before the Montana State University College of Business and Entrepreneurship Town Hall
All of those should bring pertinent comments.