Federal Reserve Chair Powell spoke this week, indicating further Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) hikes yet to come:

Speaking today:

0915 GMT/0515 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives "Optimal Macroeconomic Policies in a Heterogeneous World" presentation before the Central Bank of Ireland and International Journal of Central Banking Research Conference

1200 GMT/0800 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in conversation on relevant topics to the finance community and business before the University of Georgia Terry College of Business CFO Roundtable

1740 GMT/1340 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester gives closing remarks before the Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, in Cleveland, Ohio