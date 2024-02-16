the CPI data earlier this week was the final nail in the coffin, if another was needed, of a March FOMC rate cut. Incoming clues for this lot later today I suspect:

1300 GMT / 0800 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the Chamber RVA Annual Meeting Breakfast, in Richmond, Va

1410 GMT / 0910 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks on "Bank Supervision" before the Columbia Law School Banking Conference

1710 GMT / 1210 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks before the National Association for Business Economics 40th Annual Economic Policy Conference, "Navigating Geopolitical Turbulence and Domestic Uncertainty,"

