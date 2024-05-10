The times below are in GMT/US Eastern time format.

1300/0900 Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "Financial Stability Risks: Resiliency and the Role of Regulators" before the Texas Bankers Association Annual Convention

1400/1000 Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in a question-and-answer session moderated by Rick King, chair of Minnesota’s Technology Advisory Council (TAC)

1400/1000 Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan participates in a moderated question-and-answer session before the Louisiana Bankers Association Annual Conference

1700/1300 Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari introduces Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee and moderator Steve Liesman of CNBC in a question-and-answer session before Economic Club of Minnesota luncheon

1730/1330 Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr gives commencement speech before the American University School of Public Affairs Graduation ceremony

It looks like Logan, Kashkari and Goolsbee have the most interesting prospects for comments that will be pertinent to traders.