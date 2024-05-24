1335 GMT / 0935 US Eastern time:

Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks before the Reykjavik Economic Conference

Waller spoke on Tuesday, dialling back the hawkishness:

“recent data on the economy indicate that restrictive monetary policy is helping to cool off aggregate demand and the inflation data for April suggests that progress toward 2 percent has likely resumed. Central bankers should never say never, but the data suggests that inflation isn’t accelerating, and I believe that further increases in the policy rate are probably unnecessary.”

Waller believes that rates are restrictive enough to not hike again. That is a widely held view amongst Fed officials.