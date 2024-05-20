On Sunday we had Powell:

Its over to his underlings for Monday. Times are GMT / US Eastern time:

1245/0845 Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives welcome remarks before the 2024 Financial Markets Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

1300/0900 Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks on "Bank Supervision and Regulation" before the 2024 Financial Markets Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

1300/0900 Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller gives welcome remarks before the Third International Conference on the Roles of the U.S. Dollar organized by the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

1430/1030 Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson speaks on "The U.S. Economy and Housing Price Dynamics" before the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Secondary and Capital Markets Conference

2300/1900 Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is moderator at dinner session before the 2024 Financial Markets Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

The current FOMC script is holding rates steady for longer.

UBS see a cut ahead:

Bostic is up twice on Monday and five times this week in total.