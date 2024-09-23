Plenty of open mouths coming up during US time.
The times listed below are in GMT/US Eastern time format:
- 1200/0800 Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks virtually on the economic outlook before the Distinguished Speakers Seminar convened by the European Economics and Financial Centre at the University of London
- 1415/1015 Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participates in fireside chat on monetary policy and the U.S. economy before the National Association of State Treasurers Annual Conference
- 1700/1300 Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in moderated question-and-answer session before the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce Leadership Exchange 2024