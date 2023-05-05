It's a busy session coming during the Americas timezone with the data focus on the payrolls report (1230 GMT, 0830 US Eastern time) and then Federal Reserve speakers.

From the Fed then:

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard and Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participate in a fireside chat on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before an Economic Club of Minnesota luncheon

1700 GMT, 1300 US Eastern time