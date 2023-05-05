It's a busy session coming during the Americas timezone with the data focus on the payrolls report (1230 GMT, 0830 US Eastern time) and then Federal Reserve speakers.
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.
From the Fed then:
1645 GMT, 1245 US Eastern time:
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard and Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participate in a fireside chat on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before an Economic Club of Minnesota luncheon
1700 GMT, 1300 US Eastern time
- Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook gives commencement address before the 2023 Spring Convocation of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan