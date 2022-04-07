9am US ET (1300 GMT)
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives a presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before an event hosted by the University of Missouri.
2pm US ET (1800 GMT)
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic are scheduled to participate in a virtual conversation, "Economic Mobility Project: What is Inclusive Full Employment?" hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Economic Mobility Project.
4.05pm US ET (2005 GMT)
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives closing remarks before hybrid "Expanding Opportunity: Investing in Employment Social Enterprise" event organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Roberts Enterprise Development Fund.
Bullard looking of most interest to markets given the topic of his speech.