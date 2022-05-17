9.15 am US ET (1315 GMT)
- Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "Healthcare as an Economic Driver"
12.30 pm (1630 GMT)
- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in a moderated town hall with the Sault St. Marie Chamber of Commerce.
2 pm (1800 GMT)
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in conversation before the Wall Street Journal Future of Everything Festival
2.30 pm (1830 GMT)
- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester gives opening remarks before virtual "Cleveland Fed Conversations on Central Banking, Inflation and Monetary Policy: Parallels to and Differences from the 1970s" panel.
6.45 pm (2245 GMT, i.e. during the Asian time zone on Wednesday 17 May 2022)
- Chicago Fed President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions or monetary policy before the Money Marketeers of New York University, in New York.
Powell the main event: