I posted earlier that we only have a couple more days of Fed speakers before the FOMC:

Friday is the last day for Federal Reserve officials to comment ahead of the FOMC meeting

I mentioned Brainard and Williams in that post, but the Thursday Fed speaker list also includes Collins:

1400 GMT (0900 US ET) Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins

  • gives opening remarks before the "Housing, Place, and Flexible Work: The Future of the New England Economy" conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

1815 GMT (1315 US ET) Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard

  • speaks on the economic outlook before an event hosted by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business Speech, in Chicago
  • Given the topic this is the most pertinent speech to traders

2335 GMT - well into Asia Friday morning (and 1835 US ET) Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams

  • participates in conversation before hybrid event hosted by Fixed Income Analysts Society, Inc., in New York
Fed collins boxing meme

Boston's Collins