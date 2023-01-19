I posted earlier that we only have a couple more days of Fed speakers before the FOMC:

I mentioned Brainard and Williams in that post, but the Thursday Fed speaker list also includes Collins:

1400 GMT (0900 US ET) Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins

gives opening remarks before the "Housing, Place, and Flexible Work: The Future of the New England Economy" conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

1815 GMT (1315 US ET) Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard

speaks on the economic outlook before an event hosted by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business Speech, in Chicago

Given the topic this is the most pertinent speech to traders

2335 GMT - well into Asia Friday morning (and 1835 US ET) Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams

participates in conversation before hybrid event hosted by Fixed Income Analysts Society, Inc., in New York

Boston's Collins