I posted earlier that we only have a couple more days of Fed speakers before the FOMC:
Friday is the last day for Federal Reserve officials to comment ahead of the FOMC meeting
I mentioned Brainard and Williams in that post, but the Thursday Fed speaker list also includes Collins:
1400 GMT (0900 US ET) Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins
- gives opening remarks before the "Housing, Place, and Flexible Work: The Future of the New England Economy" conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
1815 GMT (1315 US ET) Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard
- speaks on the economic outlook before an event hosted by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business Speech, in Chicago
- Given the topic this is the most pertinent speech to traders
2335 GMT - well into Asia Friday morning (and 1835 US ET) Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams
- participates in conversation before hybrid event hosted by Fixed Income Analysts Society, Inc., in New York
Boston's Collins