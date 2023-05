Federal Reserve speakers coming up today. Both of these events seem likely to produce remarks of interest to traders.

1350 GMT/09:50 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on the state of the region at the SWVA (Southwest Virginia) Economic Forum

1430 GMT/10:30 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins shares remarks and participates in fireside chat Q&A with students and staff of the Community College of Rhode Island