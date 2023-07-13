1510 GMT/1110 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in live interview with CNBC.
- Daly spoke earlier this week: Feds Daly: US economic momentum continues to surprise
2245 GMT/1845 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook before the Money Marketeers of New York University
- 6.45 pm NY time is during the very early Asian time zone on Friday; 7.45am Tokyo time and 6.45am HK & Singapore time. Market liquidity will be limited.
Waller