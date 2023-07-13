1510 GMT/1110 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in live interview with CNBC.

2245 GMT/1845 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook before the Money Marketeers of New York University

6.45 pm NY time is during the very early Asian time zone on Friday; 7.45am Tokyo time and 6.45am HK & Singapore time. Market liquidity will be limited.

