Listen out for clues about the next rate cut from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Expectatins are currently solidifying around a 50bp cut again at the November meeting.

The times given below are US Eastern time / GMT:

0910/1310 Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins hosts a virtual fireside chat with Federal Reserve Board Governor Adriana Kugler on financial inclusion as part of the Boston Fed's Financial Inclusion and Banking Supervision Workshop

0915/1315 Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on the economic outlook and monetary policy before the Mid-Sized Bank Coalition of America Board of Directors Workshop

0920/1320 Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gives pre-reorded opening remarks before the 2024 Treasury Market Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Note, Yellen will speak at this event.

0925/1325 Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before the 2024 Treasury Market Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

1030/1430 Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr participates in "Supervision and Regulation" discussion before the 2024 Treasury Market Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

1030/1430 Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook participates in "Artificial Intelligence and Workforce Development" roundtable discussion with Community Stakeholders, hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland and Columbus State Community College

1300/1700 Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari hosts a virtual fireside chat on "Financial Inclusion" with Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr as part of the Boston Fed's Financial Inclusion and Banking Supervision Workshop

1800/2200 Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook gives lecture, "Artificial Intelligence and the Labor Force" before the Ohio State University President and Provost's Diversity Lecture and Cultural Arts Series