A packed agenda, Williams the big gun. It looks like Waller's may be of more pertinence to traders.

Times below are GMT/US Eastern time:

1300/0900 Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook before an event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics

1300/0900 Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin gives opening remarks before the "2024 Investing in Rural America Conference: Building and Maintaining Momentum" hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

1305/0905 New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams gives opening remarks at 2024 Governance and Culture Reform Conference

1310/0910 Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives "welcome back" remarks before the 2024 Financial Markets Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

1545/1145 Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr participates virtually in a discussion on "Bank Supervision and Regulation" before the 2024 Director & Executive Regional State Member Bank Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Fe

2300/1900 Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic (moderator), Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester and Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins participate in "Central Banking in the Post-Pandemic Financial System

As head of the NY Fed Williams is vice chair of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and has a permanent vote on the Committee.