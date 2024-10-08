Times listed are in GMT/US Eastern time format:

0700/0300 Federal Reserve Board Governor Adriana Kugler speaks on "Global Inflation" before hybrid European Central Bank Conference on Monetary Policy 2024

1645/1245 Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives remarks and participates in moderated conversation on the economic outlook before the Atlanta consular corps luncheon

2000/1600 Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins speaks before the 23rd annual Regional & Community Bankers Conference hosted by and at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

2330/1930 Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson participates in "The Discount Window, 1913-2000" conversation hosted by Davidson College

The remarks from Kugler and Bostic look most likely to be of interest to traders