Kashkari looks to me most likely to deliver comments of interest to traders:

1400 GMT / 1000 US Eastern time Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr testifies on oversight of financial regulators before the House Financial Services Committee

1600 / 1200 Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in fireside chat on the economy

1920 / 1520 Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "Innovation and the Evolving Financial Landscape" at the DC Blockchain Summit 2024

Kashkari