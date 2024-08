1310 GMT, which is 0910 US Eastern time:

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem speaks on the U.S. economy and monetary policy

1710 GMT, which is 1310 US Eastern time:

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker

The docket of Fed speakers has been light, and it'll continue to be light ahead of the Jackson Hole Summit coming up on August 22 - 24.