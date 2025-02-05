The times below are listed GMT/US Eastern time.

1400/0900 Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin participates in fireside chat before the Conference Board "2025: A Year in Preview" Conference, in New York

1800/1300 Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee speaks on economic perspectives before hybrid 31st Annual Automotive Insights Symposium

2000/1500 Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman gives brief economic update and bank regulation remarks before the 2025 Kansas Bankers Association Harold A. Stones Government Relations Conference

0030/1930 Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson gives lecture, "Do Non-Inflationary Economic Expansions Promote Shared Prosperity?" at Swarthmore College, in Swarthmore, Pa