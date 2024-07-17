Info incoming from the Federal Reserve later on Wednesday 17 July 2024:
1300 GMT / 0900 US Eastern time:
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin gives informal remarks on the economy before the Greater Prince George's Business Roundtable
1335 GMT / 0935 US Eastern time
- Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook, and Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
- President Jeffrey Schmid gives welcome remarks before hybrid event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
Federal Reserve Chair Powell spoke Monday