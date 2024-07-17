Info incoming from the Federal Reserve later on Wednesday 17 July 2024:

1300 GMT / 0900 US Eastern time:

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin gives informal remarks on the economy before the Greater Prince George's Business Roundtable

1335 GMT / 0935 US Eastern time

Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook, and Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City

and Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid gives welcome remarks before hybrid event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City

Federal Reserve Chair Powell spoke Monday