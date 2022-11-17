Kashkari is up twice:

1230 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on 2022 accomplishments of the Metro Atlanta Chamber

1415 GMT Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks virtually on "Financial Literacy and Inclusion"

1540 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari moderates a panel discussion with Federal Reserve Board Governor Philip Jefferson on "Opportunity and Inclusive Growth"

1845 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in a town hall discussion before the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce 2022 Economic Summit: Time for a Bold Agenda

2100 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago hosts online event, "Macroeconomics and Monetary Policy: Celebrating the Contributions of Charlie Evans," in Chicago, Ill

Perhaps Kashkari is the most likely to express views on the economy and policy given those topics listed above.

