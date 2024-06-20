It looks like Barkin may have the most interesting comments given the topic.

Times below are in GMT/US Eastern time format

1245/0845 Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in a fireside chat before the Michigan Bankers Association Annual Conference

2000/1600 Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on the economic outlook before the Richmond chapter Risk Management Association, in Richmond, Va

0215 (on Friday) GMT/2215 Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in panel, “The Transformative Power of AI: How is Technology Changing Our Lives?" in coordination with Syracuse University and the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs

Barkin and Daly are voters this year, Kashkari is not.