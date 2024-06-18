A barrage of Fed speak to come today. Some look very pertinent to traders.

The times below are in GMT/US Eastern time format.

1400/1000 Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin participates in an MNI Webcast discussion, "Outlook for the US Economy and Fed Policy."

1540/1140 Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins speaks before the Lawrence Partnership Annual Meeting & 10th Year Anniversary

1700/1300 Federal Reserve Board Governor Adriana Kugler participates in conversation on the economic outlook and monetary policy at the Peterson Institute of International Economics

1700/1300 Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem speaks at CFA Society St. Louis luncheon

1700/1300 Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before the Headliners Club Speaker Series, in Austin, Texas

1800/1400 Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participates in "Economic and Monetary Policy" panel before hybrid 2024 Marshall Forum, in Chicago, Ill