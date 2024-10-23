1300 GMT / 0900 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman gives opening remarks on second day of the Eighth Annual Fintech Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia
1600 GMT / 1200 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on "Recognizing the Impact of Community Colleges" before the 2024 Virginia Education and Workforce Conference, in Richmond, Va
ps. The 'Beige Book' will be published at 1800 GMT / 1400 US Eastern time.
From the ForexLive glossary:
- The Beige Book is a report published by the Federal Reserve (Fed) eight times a year, that provides an overview of economic conditions in each of the Fed's twelve districts.
- The report is compiled using information from the Fed's business contacts, economists, and other experts, and covers a wide range of topics including employment, wages, prices, and consumer spending.
- The Beige Book is used by the Fed to help inform its monetary policy decisions, and it is also closely watched by economists, investors, and businesses.
- The report is unique in that it provides a regional perspective on the economy, rather than just a national one. It's called "beige" because of the color of its cover.
- The report is released two weeks before the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, and it's widely used by market participants as a source of information to anticipate the Fed's monetary policy.