1300 GMT / 0900 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman gives opening remarks on second day of the Eighth Annual Fintech Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

1600 GMT / 1200 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on "Recognizing the Impact of Community Colleges" before the 2024 Virginia Education and Workforce Conference, in Richmond, Va

ps. The 'Beige Book' will be published at 1800 GMT / 1400 US Eastern time.

