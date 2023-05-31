Times below are GMT/US Eastern time

1250/08:50 Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins and Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman give opening remarks before hybrid "Fed Listens" event to discuss challenges and opportunities following the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic

1620/12:20 Susan Collins gives closing remarks before that virtual "Fed Listens" event, above

1730/13:30 Federal Reserve Board Governor Philip Jefferson speaks virtually on "Financial Stability and the U.S. Economy" to the 22nd Annual International Conference on Policy Challenges for the Financial Sector

1730/13:30 Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker participates in a fireside chat on the global macroeconomy and monetary conditions before the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, in Philadelphia, Pa

Later we get the Federal Reserve Beige Book:

1800 GMT is 2pm US Eastern time