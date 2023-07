Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorrie Logan is the only Fed speaker I have on the agenda. Perhaps others will pop up in media interviews.

At 1245 GMT/ 0845 US Eastern time Logan participates in the "Policy Challenges for Central Banks" panel before the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Central Bank Research Association (CEBRA).

Dallas Fed Pres. Logan

On Wednesday we had the most recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes published: