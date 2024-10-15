Tikem s are GMT/US Eastern time:

1530/1130 Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks and participates in moderated conversation at event hosted by the New York University Stern School of Business, in New York

1705/1305 Federal Reserve Board Governor Adriana Kugler participates in "Career Opportunities and Diversity in Economics" moderated discussion before the "Exploring Careers in Economics - Fall 2024" webcast conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Board

2300/1900 Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in moderated conversation on the economic outlook and impact on small business with the Gathering Spot

Bostic was interesting last week:

As I said last week, Bostic was the first to sound the alarm earlier this year that resulted in expectations for the FOMC going from 6, or 7, rate cuts this year, to their pausing all the way to September.