Times below are laid out GMT / US Eastern time:

1030 / 0530 Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson gives keynote on "Uncertainty" before the SNB-FRB-BIS High-Level Conference on Global Risk, Uncertainty, and Volatility organized by the Swiss National Bank, Federal Reserve Board, and Bank for International Set

1500 / 1000 Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr testifies before the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing, "Oversight of Financial Regulators."

1600 / 1100 Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester gives brief opening remarks before virtual "Conversations on Central Banking: The Unequal Burden of Inflation" event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

1745 / 1245 Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participates in conversation on the economy and monetary policy before the Detroit Economic Club

Goolsbee and Mester seem most likely to be making market-relevant comments.

