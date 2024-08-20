These don't look to be of too much interest to traders, but perhaps we'll get something pertinent in any Q&A?

1735 GMT / 1335 US Eastern time:

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in a fireside chat before the hybrid "Innovating for Inclusion" Payment Inclusion Forum at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

1845 GMT / 1445 US Eastern time:

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr participates in "Cybersecurity" discussion before the Joint Financial and Banking Information Infrastructure Committee-Financial Services Sector Coordinating Council Meeting, in Washington

We are all waiting for Federal Reserve Chair Powell to speak on Friday: