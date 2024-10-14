Kashkari and Waller are likely to offer up their opinions. Will it be two more rate cuts this year, or one?

Times below are in GMT/US Eastern time format:

1300/0900 Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in panel discussion at the Central Bank of Argentina’s Money and Banking Conference: “Fiscal Deficits, Monetary Policy and Inflation"

1900/1500 Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook before the "A 50-Year Retrospective on The Shadow Open Market Committee and Its Role in Monetary Policy" conference hosted by Stanford University, in Stanford, Calif

2100/1700 Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in lecture/fireside chat, "The Current State of U.S. Monetary Policy," hosted by the Department of Economics at Torcuato di Tella University

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari