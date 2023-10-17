The times listed below are in GMT / US Eastern time format:

1200 / 08:00 Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams moderates discussion with Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger at Economic Club of New York event

1320 / 09:20 Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "Responsible Innovation in Money and Payments" before the Harvard Law School Program on International Financial Systems Roundtable on Central Bank Digital Currency, in Washington

1445 / 10:45 Fed Richmond President Tom Barkin speaks to Real Estate Roundtable

2100 / 17:00 Fed Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari gives lecture, "The Intersection of the Federal Reserve in the Health Care Sector" before the 15th Annual David A. Rothenberger Lecture event hosted by the University of Minnesota Medical School

Federal Reserve Chair Powell will speak later this week before the 'blackout' kicks in ahead of the October 31 / November 1 meeting.