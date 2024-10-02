The times below are in GMT/US Eastern time format

1300/0900 Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack gives welcome remarks before the 2024 Minorities in Banking Forum hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

1405/1005 Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem gives welcome remarks before the Community Banking Research Conference 2024: "Where Research and Policy Meet," co-sponsored by the Federal Reserve System, the Conference of State Bank Supervisors

1500/1100 Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman gives keynote speech before the Community Banking Research Conference 2024: "Where Research and Policy Meet,"

1615/1215 Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on the national economic outlook before the 2024 WilmingtonBiz Conference and Expo

It looks like Barkin may be the most pertinent for traders out of this lot.