Coming up out of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, 31 August 2022:
08:00 New York time (1200 GMT)
- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on the economic outlook and monetary policy before the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Breakfast Series
18:00 NY time (2200 GMT)
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan participates in a virtual event, "Introducing Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan," sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas
18:30 NY time (2230 GMT)
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic makes remarks and participates in a moderated conversation at Georgia Fintech Academy