Coming up out of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, 31 August 2022:

08:00 New York time (1200 GMT)

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on the economic outlook and monetary policy before the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Breakfast Series

18:00 NY time (2200 GMT)

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan participates in a virtual event, "Introducing Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan," sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

18:30 NY time (2230 GMT)

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic makes remarks and participates in a moderated conversation at Georgia Fintech Academy

Incoming Dallas Fed Pres. Logan