Cook and Collins look likely to be the most pertinent for traders:
Times below are in GMT_US Eastern time format:
1500_ 000 Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr testifies on oversight of prudential regulators before the Housee Financial Services Committee
- Barr spoke Tuesday, without comment on the economy or monetary policy Expect the same from this.
1600_1100 Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook speaks on the economic outlook and monetary policy before the University of Virginia "UVA Economics Presents" event
1715_1215 Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "Approach to Agency Policymaking" before the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches
2100_1600 Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins gives remarks and participates in a conversation about monetary policy, the breadth of the Federal Reserve's work, and her career path at an event hosted by the University of Michigan