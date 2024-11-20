Cook and Collins look likely to be the most pertinent for traders:

Times below are in GMT_US Eastern time format:

1500_ 000 Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr testifies on oversight of prudential regulators before the Housee Financial Services Committee

Barr spoke Tuesday, without comment on the economy or monetary policy Expect the same from this.

1600_1100 Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook speaks on the economic outlook and monetary policy before the University of Virginia "UVA Economics Presents" event

1715_1215 Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "Approach to Agency Policymaking" before the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches

2100_1600 Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins gives remarks and participates in a conversation about monetary policy, the breadth of the Federal Reserve's work, and her career path at an event hosted by the University of Michigan