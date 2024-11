Bowman dissented at the FOMC prior to this week's. No dissent at yesterday's meeting though.

1600 GMT / 1100 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman participates in conversation on banking topics before the University of Mississippi School of Business Banking and Finance Symposium

1930 GMT / 1430 US Eastern time: (PRE-RECORDED) Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem gives welcome remarks before the 22nd Annual St. Louis Fed Professors Conference