"We expect the Fed to deliver 25bp hikes in March and May for a peak funds rate of 5.00-5.25%, although more hikes may be needed if the economy reaccelerates as the drag on growth from past policy tightening fades," GS notes.
"We expect the ECB to hike by 50bp in March before stepping down to a final 25bp hike in May for a terminal rate of 3.25%, given the sharp improvement in the outlook for headline inflation and diminished risks of strong second-round effects. On balance sheet policy, we expect the ECB to stop reinvestments completely after June, when the recently announced APP run-off of €15bn per month starting in March 2023 ends," GS adds.
---
Note the Goldman Sachs Federal Reserve caveat:
more hikes may be needed if the economy reaccelerates as the drag on growth from past policy tightening fades