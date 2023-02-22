Coming up from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, 22 February 2023.
1900 GMT, 1400 US Eastern time
- Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes, January 31/ February 1 meeting
From February 1, the announcement and more:
- Federal Reserve hike rates by 25 basis points, as expected
- Powell opening statement: We have more work to do
- Powell Q&A: It is important that financial conditions reflect policy restraint in place
- Powell opens the door to rate cuts this year "if inflation comes down much faster"
- A comparison of the December 2022 FOMC statement to the February 2023 statement
- The full FOMC statement from the February 2023 Federal Reserve meeting
2230 GMT, 1730 US Eastern time (this is into the Asian morning on Thursday, 23 February 2023)
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in fireside chat on "Taming Inflation"
- the venue is the Credibility of Government Policies: Conference in Honor of Guillermo Calvo co-organized by Columbia University