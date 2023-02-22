Coming up from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, 22 February 2023.

1900 GMT, 1400 US Eastern time

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes, January 31/ February 1 meeting

From February 1, the announcement and more:

2230 GMT, 1730 US Eastern time (this is into the Asian morning on Thursday, 23 February 2023)

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in fireside chat on "Taming Inflation"

the venue is the Credibility of Government Policies: Conference in Honor of Guillermo Calvo co-organized by Columbia University