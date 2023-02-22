Coming up from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, 22 February 2023.

1900 GMT, 1400 US Eastern time

  • Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes, January 31/ February 1 meeting

From February 1, the announcement and more:

2230 GMT, 1730 US Eastern time (this is into the Asian morning on Thursday, 23 February 2023)

  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in fireside chat on "Taming Inflation"
  • the venue is the Credibility of Government Policies: Conference in Honor of Guillermo Calvo co-organized by Columbia University
