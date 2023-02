Coming up at 1300 GMT, which is 0800 US Eastern time:

Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks

Her topic is "Independence, Predictability, and Tailoring in Banking Supervision and Regulation"

Venue is the American Bankers Association Conference for Community Bankers, in Florida

Given the topic comments on her views on the economy and / or monetary policy seem very unlikely. Perhaps there will be a Q&A to follow.