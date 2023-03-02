Coming up from Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) officials during the US afternoon/evening.
2100 GMT
- 1600 US Eastern time
- Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook before virtual Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America event
2300 GMT
- 1800 US Eastern time
- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in conversation on race, justice and the economy as part of the "Testify: Americana from Slavery to Today" exhibit at the Minneapolis Central Library
-
Wallers looks to be the most relevant for markets. He tends towards the hawkish end of the spectrum, but not extremely so.