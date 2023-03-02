Coming up from Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) officials during the US afternoon/evening.

2100 GMT

1600 US Eastern time

Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook before virtual Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America event

2300 GMT

1800 US Eastern time

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in conversation on race, justice and the economy as part of the "Testify: Americana from Slavery to Today" exhibit at the Minneapolis Central Library

-

Wallers looks to be the most relevant for markets. He tends towards the hawkish end of the spectrum, but not extremely so.