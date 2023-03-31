Williams and Cook on the agenda. Cook will be speaking after US markets close for the week.

15:05 US Eastern time, which is 1905 GMT:

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks and participates in a moderated discussion covering the economic outlook and monetary policy at event hosted by Housatonic Community College

17:45 US Eastern time, which is 2145 GMT

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook speaks on the U.S. economic outlook and monetary policy before the 2023 Midwest Economics Association's 87th Annual Meeting

Also coming up on Friday NY time are US inflation figures:

The Commerce Department is to release personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index figures for February.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index is expected to have gained 0.4%, after its 0.6% rise the month before

