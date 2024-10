Ahead of the FOMC meeting minutes later it's afternoon at 2 PM, Richard Fed Pres. Barkin was scheduled to give the opening remarks at an event in Chicago at 12:15 PM ET. Meanwhile feds Jefferson is due to speak on the discount window at 12:30 PM ET.

Nothing has been heard from Fed's Barkin so far. Feds Jefferson is forthcoming given the topic, the be in some sort of question and answer