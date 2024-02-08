- The data is remarkable but
- Says he won't be taking a signal from one month
- There are big seasonal adjustments around the turn of the year
- We have some time to be patient
- There is a model where you toggle rates down this year
- It's certainly possible that the neutral rate is higher but the standard deviation on neutral rate forecasts is about 200 bps, so it could be 0.50% or it could be 4.50%.
- I think you have to acknowledge how good the inflation data has been for the past seven months
- We will get a 'few' more months on inflation and I would very much like to see that continue and broaden
- Goods deflation has been masking sticking services inflation
- I'm looking for these numbers on inflation to be sustained and broadened
- I take a lot of a signal from just how historically strong employment has been
- I'm hearing there isn't as much hiring but not as much firing either
- To the extent that I'm hearing of job cuts, it's on the professional side. It's overhead not front-line
- I hope and expect that banks have enough capital to weather commercial real estate losses
I find it's interesting that he said they will have a 'few' more meetings to look at inflation. That sounds more like he's looking at June cuts rather than May, and Barkin is a bit of a dove.