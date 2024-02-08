The data is remarkable but

Says he won't be taking a signal from one month

There are big seasonal adjustments around the turn of the year

We have some time to be patient

There is a model where you toggle rates down this year

It's certainly possible that the neutral rate is higher but the standard deviation on neutral rate forecasts is about 200 bps, so it could be 0.50% or it could be 4.50%.

I think you have to acknowledge how good the inflation data has been for the past seven months

We will get a 'few' more months on inflation and I would very much like to see that continue and broaden

Goods deflation has been masking sticking services inflation

I'm looking for these numbers on inflation to be sustained and broadened

I take a lot of a signal from just how historically strong employment has been

I'm hearing there isn't as much hiring but not as much firing either

To the extent that I'm hearing of job cuts, it's on the professional side. It's overhead not front-line

I hope and expect that banks have enough capital to weather commercial real estate losses

I find it's interesting that he said they will have a 'few' more meetings to look at inflation. That sounds more like he's looking at June cuts rather than May, and Barkin is a bit of a dove.