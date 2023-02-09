Inflation is likely past its peak but still elevated

It will take longer for pullback in demand to further slow the pace of price increases

Data continues to push back recession risk

Makes sense for Fed to steer 'more deliberately' from here due to lagged effects of policy

While average inflation has peaked, the decline has been distorted by a few goods; median has stayed high

COnfident that the FEd has its 'foot...unequivocally on the brake'

Just yesterday Kashkari said there is not much evidence that rate hikes so far have had much effect on the labor market.